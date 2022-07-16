Obituary - Dan Edwin Rushing Sr.

Dan Edwin Rushing Sr. passed away Wednesday, July 13, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah after a short illness. He was a Bulloch County native.He served in the United States Army for eight years during which time he was active during the Cuban Crisis.He returned to Bulloch County in 1962 and worked for the JP Stevens Company for eight years. He also sold mobile homes for several years and opened Rushing Mobile Home Park, which he owned and operated until his death. He also owned and operated Clito Grocery Store for 3½ years. He opened Rushing’s Produce on East Main Street in Statesboro for five years, which later became L & D Produce.Dan was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, Ga., where he was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class. He was a member of Ogeechee Lodge #213 F&AM. He was also a member of Statesboro Shrine Club and the Go Bar Hunting Club and a member of the Enmark Coffee Club in Brooklet, Ga.Dan was preceded by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Rushing; and two sons, Dan Edwin Rushing Jr. and Walter Lamar Rushing; and a sister, Dorothy “Dot “Cowart.Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Bill Stall of Brooklet and Terry and Will Cannady of Denmark; grandchildren, David (Kristen) Rushing, Kristin Rushing, Reaney (Amanda) Rushing, Daniel (Alison) Stall, Dustin Stall, Alison (Ryan) Waters and Tyler (Kate) Hendrix; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Gum, Payton Rushing, Tatum Rushing, Jaymes Rushing, Grayson Rushing, Tucker Waters, Regean Waters, Emmett Hendrix, Josie Hendrix and Jaxon Stall; two brothers, Jerry (Barbara) Rushing and Mack (Janet) Rushing; and a sister, Shelva Jean Deal, all of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The visitation was held on Friday from 1-2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service was held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Interment was in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers were David Rushing, Daniel Stall, Dustin Stall, Reaney Rushing, Tyler Hendrix and Ryan Waters.Honorary pallbearers were The Enmark Coffee Club, The Joy Sunday School Class and Wendell Brannen.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1172 Nevils Denmark Road, Nevils, GA 31321.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 16, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.