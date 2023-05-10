Obituary - Curtis James Rawls Sr.

STATESBORO – Curtis James Rawls Sr., 74, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, under the care of his family and Ogeechee Area Hospice.

A native of Bulloch County, he lived there most of his life and was retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections as chief of security at Smith State Transitional Center.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and time spent with his family.

Survivors are his wife, Gerri Rawls of Statesboro; daughters, Kim Newton of Pembroke and Ashley Rawls of Statesboro; sons, C.J. Rawls, and wife, Danielle, of Pembroke; and Joshua Rawls of Statesboro; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rufus Rawls and Rose and Eugene Rawls of Statesboro and Randy Rawls and Evelyn of Savannah; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Private memorial services will be held by the family.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.





Statesboro Herald, May 11, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.