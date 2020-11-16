Obituary - Craig Henry Roell, Ph.D.

Craig Henry Roell, Ph.D., age 66, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on November 11, 2020, after a brief illness. A native of Victoria, Texas, Craig was a dedicated member of the Georgia Southern University History Department faculty for 31 years. While at GSU, he was named the Wells/Warren University Professor of the Year in 2002 and 2013, and he was awarded the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Ruffin Cup in 2012.As a professor, he was known for his warmth and kindness to all, his love of his home state of Texas and his collection of cowboy boots.At home, he was known as Papa to his two daughters, Emily (Bennett) and Nicole (Martin); and his four grandchildren, Elissa, Jude, Brooke and Thomas.His quirky sense of humor resulted in a myriad of private jokes, individual silly songs for two dogs and over 15 cats and a family only version of the Exodus story.He is survived by his wife, Melinda; daughters, Emily and Nicole; his grandchildren, his sister, Becky H. Pilsner; two nephews, Shaye and Trevor; and a niece, Brittany; and their families.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at Eastern Heights Baptist Church with the Rev. Julian Ward officiating.Pallbearers will be Erin Stillion, Bennett Winn, Martin Goodnough and Zane Owens.Please note that both locations request your adherence to social distancing guidelines and masks are required indoors. Seating at the funeral service is limited.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following non-profit organizations: Samaritan’s Purse, https://samaritanspurse.org; or Covenant Care Adoptions, https://www.covenantcareadoptions.com.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 17, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



