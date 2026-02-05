Obituary - Cornelio Mendoza de la Cruz

Cornelio Mendoza de la Cruz of Statesboro passed away on Monday, February 2, 2026, at his home in Statesboro, Georgia.

Cornelio was born on February 1, 1970, in Panales, Ixmiquilpan, Hidalgo, Mexico, to Sergentino Mendoza Mendoza and Aurelia de la Cruz Mezquite.

Guided by his father, he learned the masonry trade at a young age, a craft that became his lifelong profession and a true passion. His work was more than a job; it was how he provided for and showed love to his family.

As a teenager, Cornelio worked as an abonero, traveling to states Zacatecas and Durango, demonstrating determination well beyond his years. During this time, he also practiced karate, developing discipline and focus that remained with him throughout his life.

Cornelio came to the United States in 1994 and supported himself as a harvester. He eventually found his way into masonry as a general laborer, with the support of Barry Stanbridge, who became not only a mentor but a lifelong friend.

After facing many trials, Cornelio persevered and founded his own small business, Mendoza Masonry Services, LLC.

He went on to live in the United States for over 32 years, creating a life rooted in hard work, perseverance and hope.

Cornelio was known for his strong work ethic, reliability and quiet strength. He took pride in caring for his family and met life’s challenges with humility and perseverance. Above all, he was driven by love for those closest to him.

Cornelio is survived by his loving wife, Rocio Lucario; and his children, Amanda Mendoza, Ivan Mendoza and Angel Dajui, whom he cherished deeply. He is also survived by his mother, Aurelia de la Cruz Mezquite; his siblings, Meliton Mendoza de la Cruz, Juan Jose Mendoza Cruz and Leticia Mendoza Cruz; and his cherished friends, Teofilo Cazuela (Margarita); their two children, Emilio and Nallely; Barry Stanbridge, Betty Nelson and Scott Stanbridge.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sergentino Mendoza Mendoza.

Cornelio found joy in listening to Radio Mojarra and in the simple moments of everyday life. He also enjoyed watching videos by his favorite YouTuber, ZacatecasSoyJRdeLEON, which shared stories of hard-working individuals from small towns in Mexico.

His steady presence will be deeply missed, and his legacy of love, integrity and devotion to family will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Family and friends are invited to join in celebrating Cornelio’s life.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 5, 2026, from 5–8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, 502 Miller Street Extension, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A funeral service will follow on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 5 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Cornelio’s memory to The American Cancer Society. Contributions can be made online at https://donate.cancer.org/?campaign=menudefault.

“Things don't need to be said, because doing them speaks for itself.” – Radio Mojarra.





Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2026

