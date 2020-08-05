Obituary - Coach Lee Daniel Hill

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Coach Lee Daniel Hill, age 68, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.The Statesboro native was the son of the late L.D. and Alberta Keel Hill. At an early age, he was baptized at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church.Coach Hill was educated in the Bulloch County Public School System and graduated from William James High School in 1969. After graduation, he attended Albany State College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in science and health/physical education in 1973. Later, he attended Georgia Southern College, where he earned a master’s degree in health and physical education in 1987.He began his tenure teaching in the Candler County School System at Metter High School after graduating from Albany State College. In 1974, he was employed with the Bulloch County School System at Statesboro High School, where he coached track and cross country. He later became the boys’ head basketball coach.Coach Hill was a renowned basketball coach throughout the state of Georgia and beyond. His basketball style and technique allowed him to serve as Statesboro High School’s Boys basketball coach for more than four decades. On December 27, 2016, the school dedicated their basketball court to Coach Hill, now known as Lee Hill Court, and in May 2017, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners recognized him as “Mister 800” by presenting a proclamation in his honor.Coach Hill led the Statesboro High School Blue Devils’ basketball team with 877 wins and achieved semi-finals or final-four appearances in 1984, 1992, 2003 and 2013. He coached in 25 region championship games, won 14 region championships, advanced to the state playoffs 29 times, appeared in the state Final Four five times, finished as state runner-up once and finished as Class 4A state champion in 1991. His final team finished 22-7, with 20 straight game wins and advanced to the Class 5A second round in March 2020. He was the winningest active high school basketball coach in the state of Georgia.Coach Hill leaves his legacy to be cherished by: his loving, devoted wife, Wilma Scott Hill, Statesboro, Ga.; children, Tanisha Campbell, Statesboro, Ga.; Tonya Wallace and Kimberly Wilson, both of Charlotte, N.C.; Iesha (Deangelo) Baldwin, Statesboro, Ga.; and Lee Hill, Atlanta, Ga.; siblings, Doris Folkes, Fayetteville, Ga.; Barbara Hereford, Statesboro, Ga.; Pastor Gilbert (Ruthie) Hill, Varnville, S.C.; and Sandra Walker, Statesboro, Ga.; six grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Coach Lee Daniel Hill will lie in state on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Statesboro High School Gymnasium on Lee Hill Court. All social distancing practices will be enforced.A graveside funeral service and burial for Coach Lee Daniel Hill will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens, located at 22204 U.S. Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30461. Pastor Gilbert Hill will be officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 6, 2020

