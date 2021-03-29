Obituary - Cloyd Herman Gravley

Cloyd Herman Gravley passed away on March 28th at Memorial Health in Savannah, Georgia.Cloyd was born in Woodlawn, Virginia, to Cloyd Edgar Gravley and Martha Beasley Gravley on October 8, 1943. He was a proud member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.He is survived by his son, Steve Gravley (Angela) of Statesboro; his daughter, Karen Horton (Terry) of Mt. Airy, N.C.; his grandchildren, Dustin Horton, Christopher Gravley, Hannah Gooding (Ryan), Ciara Horton, Emma Gravley, Sara Gravley, Lisa Gravley and Paul Gravley; and a great-granddaughter, Tahani Gooding.Cloyd is also survived by four brothers and sisters, Bonnie Delp (Burl) of Pulaski, Va.; Ray Gravley (Mary) of Greensboro, N.C.; Eva Gunnel (Ronnie) of Asheboro, N.C.; and Robin Gravley of Wytheville, Va.Cloyd left Virginia and moved to Statesboro in 1970, where he enjoyed his employment as a bookkeeper at Ellis Wood Contracting, Inc., for more than 25 years.He loved football, boxing and traveling. He commemorated his travels with tons of pictures for others to enjoy.Cloyd was loved and respected by many and will be greatly missed.Visitation with the family was held Monday, March 29, 2021, at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, Ga., from 5-7 p.m.The funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Bishop Tom Buckhoff officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



