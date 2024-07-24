Obituary - Cleve Kinard

Our beloved Cleve Kinard, 62, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Lori Summerford Kinard; daughter, Valarie (Adam) Thompson; and son, Bryce. His extended family includes grandchildren, Emersyn and Blakely; sisters, Linda Cartee, Joyce White, Ellen Bunch; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and even a few outlaws.

The Bulloch County native was a hard-working family man, loyal friend and avid outdoorsman.

Being a kind and dependable father and grandfather was of the utmost importance to Cleve, and he did not disappoint when it came to caring for his family.

He is preceded in death by parents, Billy and Juanita Kinard; and beloved best friend, Shane Padgett.

Visitation was held on Monday, July 15, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and a memorial service was held Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Huffingham officiating.

Honorary pallbearers: Douglas Zeagler, Brooks Hendrix, Tony Hendrix, Wesley Hendrix, Terry Deal and Neal McDaniel.

Statesboro Herald, July 24, 2024

