Obituary - Clemontine "Clem" Womack Hutchinson

Clemontine "Clem" Womack Hutchinson peacefully passed away October 30, 2022, at the age of 98. She resided in Statesboro, Georgia.Born August 18, 1924, in Millen, Georgia, she was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Susie Womack; brothers, Hugh Dorsey and Garth Womack; sisters, Mary Mons and Wilma Wells; and granddaughter, Kasey Fields.Clem was married to Tom Hutchinson (deceased) for 30 years and had six children: Celeste (Herbert, deceased) Creaseman, Tommy Hutchinson, Janie (Bobby) Thompson, Sylvia (Jaye) Hutchinson, Cornelia Hutchinson and Sonya (Emerson) Conner. Other survivors include nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, loyal caregivers and an abundance amount of acquaintances throughout her adventurous life.A special thank you to her loving, loyal caregivers.Clem attended Jenkins High School and graduated Millen High School in 1941.She then enlisted in the Army (WAC) in 1943-1945 during World War II as a corporal and supply clerk.Medals and honors awarded include two Overseas Service Bars, WAC Service Medal, two Asian Pacific Campaign Medals (Philippines and New Guinea) with Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal and WWII Victory Medal.She then attended Georgia Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science in education. Continuing in her education, she received a master of education from Georgia Southern College.She taught elementary, high school, Draughn's Business College and taught secretaries for the JTPA program in Statesboro and Claxton.Clem and her husband made the decision to move to North Carolina to become franchise owners of Kentucky Fried Chicken and operated six stores from 1964-1978.She wrote and had published a book, "Along the Way," under the pen name, Carole Hutch in 1978, as well.She was a member of St. Luke's Methodist Church in Hickory, N.C., and First United Methodist Church of Statesboro, GA.The service will be on November 2, 2022, at Deal Funeral Directors. Visitation begins at noon followed by the funeral service at 1:00 in the chapel. The graveside service will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens' Veterans' section.Statesboro Herald, November 1, 2022




