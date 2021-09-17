Obituary - Christopher Joseph "Joe" Fette Jr.

Christopher Joseph "Joe" Fette Jr., 77, passed away at home in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on September 13, 2021.Joe graduated from Southeast Bulloch County High School in 1961.On September 5, 1964, he married Anne (née Czerwinski). They had five children, Chris, Kim, Keri (Bill), Matt and Elise.He was preceded in death by his parents, Christopher Joseph Fette Sr. and Alma Fette (née Matlock).He is survived by his wife, children and brother, Thomas Fette (Janis) of Marietta, Georgia.Joe was enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965, where he served as a nuclear weapons specialist. His work highlights included ANGUS Chemical Corporation, Dover Chemical Corporation, Abbey Companies Group, as well as owning a chemical business consulting firm.He held an MBA in marketing management from DePaul University as well as a BA in business from North Central College.Joe enjoyed traveling with his wife, American military history, American muscle cars, the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Chicago Bears.A memorial mass was held on Friday, September 17, at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.Donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/.Statesboro Herald, September 18, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



