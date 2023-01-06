Obituary - Christine Wiley

Beloved sister and aunt Christine Wiley passed away on January 3rd, 2023, in Smyrna, Georgia.Christine Wiley was born to the late Warren and Zadie May Wiley on October 15th, 1942, in Statesboro, Ga.The Wiley family moved to New York City, first to Harlem and then to The Bronx.Christine attended Dodge High School in The Bronx and then went on to get her associate's degree from Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn.Christine worked for over 30 years until her retirement at the New York State Department of Social Security.After retirement, Christine returned to her birthplace: Statesboro.Christine was predeceased by her parents, Warren G. Wiley and Zadie May Wiley.She is survived by her devoted brother, Ronald Wiley; favored sister-in-law, Tauheedah Amon-Ra; and her nieces who she doted upon, Ayeshia Amon-Ra, Khadija Amon-Ra, Nefertete Amon-Ra and Shaheedah Hill. She had a host of great-nieces and cousins.The funeral services will be held on January 9th, 2023, at Southcare Cremation and Funeral Society in Marietta, Georgia.Statesboro Herald, January 5, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



