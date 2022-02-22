Obituary - Chris Ronald Lanier

Chris Lanier, age 63, was called to the Lord February 17, 2022, after an extended illness.Chris was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1978.He was self-employed as a painter of homes, office buildings, labs and boats, to name a few.In junior high school, he was an avid skateboarder, a “radical little rat” and one of the founding members of the local fraternal order of BLOODS.Chris loved the arts and started landing acting roles at Georgia Southern University in his senior year of high school. He toured theatrically, including children’s theatre, and acted alongside fellow thespians, appearing in such TV series as "Miami Vice" and "Days of Our Lives”.He moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, but soon found that his love for writing music was greater than that of acting.Chris moved back to Athens, Ga., to form the band The Pigs with fellow Statesboro musicians. The Pigs were one of the top 100 bands to be nominated for a Grammy in 1985.He experienced many successful years gigging, recording and touring the U.S. with his beloved bandmates.Chris is survived by his wife, Heather Michelle Lanier; and their daughter, Adaline; daughter, Alexandra Efrosini Lanier from first marriage to Maria Kapnissis Lanier; also many loving friends and members of the Damascus group of Statesboro.He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Jean Howard; and father, Chris Ronald Lanier.Service arrangements are forthcoming.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



