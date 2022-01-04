Obituary - Cheryl Elaine Harville

Cheryl Elaine Harville of Metter passed away Saturday morning, January 1, 2022, at her residence in Metter.Cheryl was born in Savannah on February 29, 1960. She lived in Savannah for many years before moving to Bulloch County and later, Metter.Cheryl was the department head for WIC at the Bulloch County Health Department for several years.She was of the Baptist faith and loved shopping, spending time with her family and praying.She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Smith; and her husband, Kenneth Hugh “Scooby” Harville.Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Cynthia Smith of Metter and Troy Austin and Rachel Diane Casbourne of Statesboro; her brothers, Owen William Smith (Diane) of Brooklet and Mark Smith (Debra) of Springfield; three grandchildren, Brooke Harville, Kirsten Clark and Jerni Irvin; three great-grandchildren, Hayden Ray Clark, Charlie Howard and Piper Howard; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 6 unitl 9 o’clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.The funeral will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11 o’clock in the morning at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter. Interment will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Savannah.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



