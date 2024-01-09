Obituary - Cheryl Ann Walker Grimes





Cheryl Ann Walker Grimes, age 75, died on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Alpha House Memory Care in Ashland, Va.

Ms. Grimes was born in Cairo, Ga., on February 11, 1948, and was a graduate of Cairo High School. She attended Georgia Southern College, now Georgia Southern University, where she met the love of her life, Ronnie Grimes.

Statesboro was her home for many years, where she was an active member at Pittman Park United Methodist Church and later at First Baptist Church. She was also an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

She worked as the office administrator for her husband’s dental practice.

After leaving Statesboro, she lived near son, Ron, in Buford, Ga., for seven years and has lived near daughter, Kendra, in Ashland, Va., for the past six years.

In addition to loving her family, she enjoyed walking the neighborhood, cooking & eating sweets -- anything chocolate -- and she especially loved her cats! She also enjoyed traveling and writing personalized poems for all occasions: birthdays, anniversaries and other special moments in life.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ronnie Grimes of Statesboro, Ga.; by her parents, James Randall Walker of Gainesville, Fla.; and Christine Merritt Walker of Cairo, Ga.; by her brother, Jim Walker of Jacksonville, Fla.; by her parents-in-law, Carl and Louise Grimes of Twin City, Ga.; and by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and Bill Hagins of Evans, Ga.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Kathy Grimes of Buford, Ga.; by her daughter, the Rev. Kendra Grimes of Ashland, Va.; by her sister, Teresa Brown of Sparta, Wis.; by her sister-in-law, Linda Walker of Jacksonville, Ga.; and by her grandchildren, Autumn Grimes (Jeremy Chandler) of Atlanta, Ga.; Elijah Grimes (Lauren Clark) of Nashville, Tenn.; Adeline Bluhm (Andrew Bluhm) of Lawrenceville, Ga.; Ella Swager and Lucas Swager of Ashland, Va. Cheryl is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro, GA.

The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating. Interment will be at Coleman Cemetery in Twin City, GA.

If you would like to make a donation in her honor, please consider a memorial gift to support UCSF’s Frontotemporal Dementia Research Program, which can be made online at www.makeagift.ucsf.edu/FTD. If you prefer to give locally, consider a gift to Pittman Park UMC, Statesboro First Baptist Church or any animal shelter/rescue organization near you.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 10, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



