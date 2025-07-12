Obituary - Charlotte Elaine Armstrong Elliott

Charlotte Elaine Armstrong Elliott, age 49, passed away Thursday, July 10, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, after a long battle with breast cancer. A celebration of life will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Thursday, July 17, 2025, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and service to follow. Charlotte was born in Princeton, New Jersey, on September 24, 1975, to Rubylane Smith Armstrong and Thomas Lane Armstrong. The family resided in Allentown, N.J., and moved to Statesboro, Ga., in 1977. She attended Mattie Lively and Marvin Pittman for elementary and middle school, and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1994. As a teenager, she was an accomplished ballerina, performing in “The Nutcracker” ballet in Savannah, Ga., for two seasons. She was active in the First Baptist Church youth group. In 1999, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in interior design from Georgia Southern University, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After graduation, she was employed in Charleston, S.C., for two years. She then moved to Marietta, Ga., to be closer to her future husband, whom she met in 1998, Michael Wade Elliott. They moved to Plano, Texas, in 2005, where they resided for two years before moving back to Statesboro, where Charlotte was employed by Ogeechee Technical College as a design teacher. She and Wade married March 8, 2008, at First Baptist Church. Charlotte was a dedicated wife, sister, daughter and friend. She loved to travel the world and would spend a month a year in Florence, Italy. Charleston was another favorite destination. She also loved fashion, fitness, interior design and, most importantly, cats. She will be remembered for her compassion, unwavering loyalty and her precise attention to detail and aesthetic. Charlotte was the epitome of a strong, confident woman, full of grace and wit, who made a mark on every life lucky enough to have her in it. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Michael Wade Elliott of Statesboro; a sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia Lane Armstrong Chaplin and Henry Trigg Chaplin of Redwood City, Calif.; parents Rubylane Smith Armstrong and Thomas Lane Armstrong of Statesboro; aunt Gloria Syble Smith Williams of Charlotte, N.C.; uncles James (Jim) Riley Smith and James (Jimmy) Hicks of Richmond, Va.; and cousins Heather Williams Potter and William Kenney Potter and their children, Gloria Syble (Syl) Potter and William Calvin Potter, and Sabrina Williams Cole and Brian David Cole and their children, Caroline Riley Cole and William Oliver Cole, all of Charlotte. The viewing will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Thursday, July 17, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The service will follow at 12:30 p.m. led by the Rev. David Parker and the Rev. Jeff Brazell. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Research or your favorite cat rescue. Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Statesboro Herald, July 12, 2025 Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.