Obituary - Charles Wilton Jones Jr.

Charles Wilton Jones Jr., age 89, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Willow Pond after an extended illness.The native of Savannah, Ga., was born March 2, 1931, to Charles and Nell Jones. He was raised in Roanoke, Va.After serving his country in the United States Navy, he moved to Statesboro in 1960.He was the owner and operator of Jones Electric until his retirement.Mr. Jones was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church.He loved flying combat simulator missions with a group of friends from around the world, known as the Fighter Ace Savage Squadron. His favorite hobby was spending hours on end in his garden, where he was known for his tomato growing talents.Mr. Jones is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence D. Jones; his parents, Charles and Nell Gillespie Jones; and two sisters, Nancy Lee Bratton and Beverly Jean Mosier.Surviving are three sons, Charles Wilton “Charly” Jones III, Mark Jones and Bruce Jones (Margie); two daughters, Jeanne Anne Marsh (Hugh) and Lori Jones Deal (Richard); six grandchildren, Kim (Scott) Kaiser, Keith (Ryan) Marsh, Will Jones, Rick Deal, Ryan Jones and Erin Jones; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A family graveside service will be held in Bulloch Memorial Gardens Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10 a.m., officiated by Bruce Yawn.The family requests memorial contributions be made to the charity of choice in memory of Mr. Charlie’s life.A special thank you is extended to the folks at Willow Pond and Regency Hospice for the excellent and loving care provided to Charlie. He loved you, guys!Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro, GA is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, July 31, 2020

