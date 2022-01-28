Obituary - Charles Thomas "Chas" Standridge

Charles Thomas "Chas" Standridge passed away very suddenly on January 26, 2022.Chas was born October 24, 1988, in Statesboro, Ga.He was a Georgia Southern University graduate.Chas was an avid golfer and lettered at Statesboro High School and led his team to a state championship.In junior high, he qualified for the US Kids Golf World Championship at Jekyll Island. He also played on the PGA Junior Tour, where he won and placed in many tournaments.Chas moved to the South Carolina Low Country in 2013 and never looked back.He was an avid salt-water fisherman and cherished his time on the water with family and friends.For the last seven years, Chas worked as national systems consultant for Stage Front Presentation Systems.Surviving are his mother, Debra Standridge Spillman; father and stepmother, Barry Standridge and Betty Nelson; grandparents, Mack Standridge, Francis Bailey and Hoke Robertson; brother, Scott Robertson Standridge; stepbrothers and stepsisters, Robbie Spillman, Amy Winskie, Juidith Oglesby, Mathew and Michael Wasson; nieces, Liza Harris Standridge, Charlee Grace Standridge, Sydney Drake Standridge; fiancée, Dara Jones; and her parents, Don and Suzie Jones; cousins, Lauren Shirley, Will Timms, Jack Timms, Caroline Legare, Justin Standridge, Zach Lowe, Katie Lowe, Andrew Pate, Brooke Knight; and many aunts and uncles.A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and a celebration of life will be held immediately after at Hodges Yawn Pond House.The family requests memorial contributions be made to charlestonwaterkeeper.org; St. Jude Psychiatry and Mental Health, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or greenberetracing.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 29, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



