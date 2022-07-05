Obituary - Charles Robert “Bob” Fennell

Charles Robert “Bob” Fennell passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, in Statesboro, his family’s home of five decades.

Born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, Bob attended Benedictine Military School.

After attending Armstrong State University, he began his career in sales at NCR. It was also in Savannah where he met teacher Emily Lancaster, who he married. Bob’s career soon brought him to Statesboro, where he became Director of Data Processing for the T.J. Morris Company. He stayed with that company until his retirement, after which he started Suncatcher, a custom window coverings company.

In his free time, Bob enjoyed golf, traveling, and cooking.

He was a devout Catholic and attended St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, where he often put his cooking skills to good use at church functions.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bob is survived by wife Emily; son Bo Fennell (Keely), daughter Amy Christian (Jim); grandchildren Powell Fennell Kenerly (Asher), Charlie Fennell, and Nola Christian; and sister-in-law Odette White. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as cousins on the Fennell and Courtenay sides of the family with whom he was very close.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 6, at 10 a.m., followed by a visitation and lunch in the Parish Social Hall.

A private graveside service will be held at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah the following day.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Beaumont Poker Club, of which Bob was an avid member. In lieu of flowers, the Fennell family asks that donations be made in Bob’s memory to St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 5, 2022

