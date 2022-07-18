Obituary - Charles R. Williams Sr.

Charles R. Williams Sr., also known as Charlie Williams, of Statesboro, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility just four days shy of his 103rd birthday.He was born on July 20, 1919, in Savannah, Georgia, the youngest of four children to Eva Williams and Arthur Williams.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Adele, Harold and Ralph; and the love of his life and wife, Miriam Smith Williams.Mr. Williams was educated in Savannah. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served under General Patton during World War II. At the end of World War II, he was honorably discharged from the Army and went to work for Nabisco, retiring after working for 37 years.Mr. Williams was a charter member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro, where he remained active in several capacities until his health began deteriorating.He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and served in many positions with the organization. Mr. Williams was active in the American Legion for 75 years and was just recognized by the Dexter Allen Post 90 of the American Legion.For his many community service efforts, he was awarded the Deen Day Smith Service of Mankind Award several years ago.Mr. Williams is survived by two sons, Charles R. Williams Jr. (Sue) of Statesboro and Robert W. Williams (Gail) of Statesboro; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. with Dr. Jonathan Smith and the Rev. Bob Townsend officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, with military honors.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30461.The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Home Instead in the early months of Mr. Williams’ care at home and the staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice during his residence at the center since March 2022.The staff of both agencies provided professional and loving care to our loved one.Honorary pallbearers will be members of American Legion Post 90 of the American Legion in Statesboro, GA and the members of the Woody Powell Prayer Group at Pittman Park.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 19, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



