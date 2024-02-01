Obituary - Charles “Pat” Davis

Charles “Pat” Davis, age 81, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Born in Jenkins County on March 17, 1942, he attended Jenkins County and Bulloch County schools.

At the age of 18, he joined the Army National Guard, where he served seven years.

During his life, Pat had many occupations. He worked in the logging industry, as a machinist with Emerson Electric and in maintenance at King Finishing.

Retiring in 2002, Pat, a jack of many trades, began tinkering with lawn mower repair. That hobby led to a sense of fulfillment and new friendships as he repaired lawn mowers, weed eaters and any other yard equipment that was left in his care.

Pat had a heart of gold, quick wit, sharp tongue and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

Being raised by a sharecropper, he was also known for his green thumb. During the summers, he grew abundant gardens that provided vegetables for not only his family, but friends and neighbors as well.

He was known for his love of fast cars and was an excellent marksman, spending many nights at area turkey shoots.

Pat was also an avid fan of NASCAR and college and professional football.

Family was the most important thing in Pat’s life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to those who knew him.

At the age of 21, he met the love of his life, Dot Wise, “Miss Doffy,” as he affectionately called her. The two married in November 1963 and spent 60 years together building their family and home in Portal.

Pat and Dot had many adventures together, especially during their retirement years. They loved to reminisce about their trips out west with friends, James and Joyce Thompson, and mountain and antiquing trips with his sister-in-law, Nancy.

The highlight of the last few years was becoming a member of the Poplar Springs Baptist Church. He loved his church family and spending time with them whenever possible.

Pat was predeceased by his parents, Barney and Lenora Davis and Estelle Bryant; siblings, Doy Bryant, Donald Bryant, JR Bryant, Betty Lee, Ada Johnson and Joyce McCullough; and his favorite puppy, Duchess.

He is survived by his wife, Dot Davis of Portal; his children, Vince and Melony Davis of Portal, Joe Davis of Augusta and Sylvia and Chris Culp of Brooklet; his five grandchildren, Sawyer Davis, Jonah Davis (Jasmine), Leah Davis, Sam Culp (Wynn) and Collin Culp; his sister, Janice Lane; his sisters-in-law, Nancy Wise and Diane Bryant; as well as many nieces and nephews who enjoyed the funny antics and stories of “Uncle Pat”.

Pat will also be dearly missed by his friends, James and Junior Thompson, Denver Ward and Paul Rushing; as well as his “puppies,” Trouble and Peaches.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, February 4, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with the funeral following at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 4700 Poplar Springs Church Road, Portal, GA 30450.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joinernderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



