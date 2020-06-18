Obituary - Charles Anthony "Tony" Sharpe

Charles Anthony "Tony" Sharpe, age 60, of Savannah, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.Tony is survived by his sons, Adam Howell and Michael Sharpe; daughters, Georgia Sharpe and Kaitlyn Austin; grandchildren, Dylan Joyner, Joshua DeSmit Jr., Hayden Anthony DeSmit, Lillian Joyner, Michael Austin, Rose Austin and Emma McClendon; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Wayne Biles.He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Charles Sharpe and Lucille Moore Sharpe; as well as his brother, Kenneth Ray Sharpe.The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 19th, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with the funeral to follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the Springfield Cemetery Annex.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway80, Pooler, GA 31322; (912) 748-2444.Statesboro Herald, June 19, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



