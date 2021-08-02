Obituary - Catherine Elaine Lewis

CLAXTON -- Catherine Elaine Lewis, 55, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, following an extended illness.Elaine was a native of Claxton, Ga. She was a member of Claxton First United Methodist Church.A 1983 graduate of Claxton High School, Elaine went on to attend Middle Georgia College and Georgia Southern University, obtaining her bachelor’s, master’s and education specialist degrees.A love of teaching and children led Elaine to a successful career in education. She retired in 2018 from Claxton Elementary School, having taught there for 31 years.Elaine was dedicated to her life’s work and valued the importance of exposing her students to new experiences. She accompanied her gifted program students on many adventures, including field trips to Atlanta and Williamsburg, Va.Elaine’s natural love for children made her a special “aunt” to many of her younger cousins, who would affectionately refer to her as “Lainey” or “Aunt Elaine”.Elaine is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lehmon and Avis Lewis; maternal grandparents, Olen and Dessie Reta Anderson; and special cousin, Bonnie Hall.Survivors include her parents, Raymond and Brenda Lewis of Claxton; and sister, Shana Lewis, also of Claxton. Other survivors include William (Lori) Harn of Vidalia, who she lovingly referred to as “little brother”; and Will Harn and Sarah Ann Harn, cousins by birth, but niece and nephew in heart. Other family members include numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Social-distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended.The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Claxton First United Methodist Church beginning at 11 a.m.The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held immediately following the services at Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro, Ga.Pallbearers will be Mike Anderson, Michael Lewis, Mike Cox, Chris Davis, Chad Hethcox, Marshall Smith and honorary pallbearer, Allen Jones.In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Claxton First United Methodist Church.Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.(912) 739-3338, www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, August 3, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



