Obituary - Carolyn Patricia Driggers

STILSON, Ga. -- Carolyn Patricia Driggers, age 77, was born in Soperton, Ga., on December 12th, 1946.

She was raised in Savannah, Ga., and graduated from Savannah High School in 1964.

She was a devoted stay-at-home mother.

She began working with the Bulloch County Board of Education School Nutrition Services in 1990. She served as cashier in the lunchroom of Stilson Elementary until her retirement in 2007.

She was a member of Lanes Primitive Baptist Church.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ollie Mae (Foskey) Driggers; and her brother, Gerald David Driggers.

Carolyn is survived by the family she loved: her daughters and sons-in-law, Penny (Terry) Deal and Jennifer (Robert) Shurling, all of Stilson; her grandchildren; Amanda Martin of Hoboken, Ga.; Bobby Martin and Marshall Shurling of Stilson; her great-grandchildren, Michael, Ashlyn and Brooklyn Griffin of Stilson; her brother, Kevin Driggers of Statesboro; and a special niece, Crissy Driggers of Woodstock, Ga.

The family will receive visitors Friday, February 16, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour at Lanes Primitive Baptist Church.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Elder Dean Robbins officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Robert Shurling, Marshall Shurling, Chris Roberts, Glenn Shurling, Matthew Bath and Rickey Daring.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lanes Primitive Baptist Church, 1022 Lanes Church Road, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro I sin charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 15, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







