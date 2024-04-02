Obituary - Carol Hodges Yawn

Carol Hodges Yawn, age 77, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2024, at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

Carol was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1965.

After graduation, she followed the love of her life to the University of Georgia, where both graduated before returning to Statesboro to marry in 1969.

She enjoyed her time as a stay-at-home mom while her children were young. Later, she pursued her career as a counselor at Statesboro High School, retiring in 2008.

Carol enjoyed serving her community as a past president of the Statesboro Service League in 1984-85.

She was an active member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church, where she was involved in Sunday school and many Bible studies. Later, she was instrumental in the establishment of Connection Church, where she attended faithfully with her family.

Carol would consider her greatest accomplishment to be her three children, who she cherished beyond measure.

Her true joy was her grandchildren, who she loved unconditionally.

She was adored by her whole family, who affectionately called her C.C.

Carol was preceded in death by her faithful husband, Bruce Yawn; her parents, Julian and Sara Reid Hodges; her husband’s parents, Snooky and Nancy Yawn.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Jeff and Megan Yawn, Nancy and Chad Wiggins and Susan and Brandon Williams; her grandchildren, Bruce Yawn, Hannah Yawn, Luke Yawn, Davis Wiggins and wife Mikay, Avery Wiggins, Mollie Wiggins, Dake Williams, Jackson Williams and Reid Williams; her brother and his wife, Bird and Betty Hodges; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Billy and Lynda Yawn; her brother-in-law, Bobby Yawn; and her aunt, Carolyn Bowen Christian. Also, she is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation was held Monday, April 1, 2024, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Connection Church.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Connection Church, officiated by Brandon Williams.

The service will be live-streamed on Connection Church Statesboro's Facebook page. A private burial will follow the service.

Pallbearers will be Davis Wiggins, Bruce Yawn, Luke Yawn, Dake Williams, Jackson Williams, Reid Williams, Brannen Hodges, Will Yawn, Drew Yawn, Mathis Lanier and Jack Lanier.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Connection Church, 1342 Cawana Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 2, 2024

