Obituary - Carol Francis Hurless-Williams

Carol Francis Hurless-Williams, 77, of Metter, Ga., passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Candler County Hospital.

Carol was born on November 5, 1946, as the daughter of Albert and Katherine Conrad Drapeau in Orange, New Jersey.

Carol grew up in the New Jersey area and later in life moved to Metter. She has been part of the Metter community for nearly 36 years.

Carol served time in the Navy, from which she was honorably discharged.

In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and watching her soap operas.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her fiancé, Thomas Lowe; her second husband, Frank Hurless; her third husband, Daryl Williams; a brother, John Drapeau; a son-in-law, Dave Hiser; a grandson, Steven Pitts; and a great-grandchild, Weston Hiser.

She is survived by a son, Mathew (Cindy) Smith Sr.; daughters, Debbie Hiser and Barbara (Dudley) Whitfield Jr.; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, a sister, Ann (Ed) Daum; a brother, Rick (Sharon) Drapeau; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at the Masonic Lodge in Cobbtown, Ga. The lodge is located at 7088 Main Street.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 13, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



