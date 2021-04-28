Obituary - Carlita Kaye Hyde Slatky

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Carlita Kaye Hyde Slatky, 59, of Statesboro, Georgia, and widow of Allen Marshall Slatky, died Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021, with her daughter by her side.Born in Washington, Missouri, she was a daughter of LaVonda Keasler.Carlita received her bachelor’s degree from Berry College in Rome, Georgia, and worked for many years as the director of Retail Services for Georgia Southern.She enjoyed gardening, working with animals and was active in the First Presbyterian Church in Statesboro.Survivors include her daughter, Chelsea Hughes, and her husband, Robert, of Bartlett, Tennessee; grandchildren, Owen and Caleb Hughes; and mother, LaVonda Keasler.The memorial service will be held at 9 o'clock Friday morning at the columbarium, Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by the Rev. Nelle McCorkle Bordeaux.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959; or Fixing the Boro, 915 East Inman Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458-5124.Please share your thoughts about Carlita and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.Statesboro Herald, April 29, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



