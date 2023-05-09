Obituary - Carl Eason Hutchinson

Carl Eason Hutchinson, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility surrounded by his loving family.

Carl was one of 14 children and was born in Metter, Ga., to the late Meldrim Anderson Hutchinson and Susie Collins Hutchinson.

In 1947, he graduated from Metter High School.

Carl then joined the United States Army, where he proudly served in special forces for eight years.

For many years, he worked for Brooks Instruments, T.J. Morris Company and then Sizemore Security, where he retired in the early 90s.

He was a past president of the Statesboro Jaycees and first president of the Bulloch Wildlife Sportsman Club, which he helped establish.

Carl was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Carl loved to hunt deer and quail, fish, watch the Atlanta Braves and University of Georgia Bulldogs play, but most of all, he made sure to never miss any of his grandchildren’s ballgames!

Mr. Carl loved nothing more than spending time with his loving family.

Carl is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruby Steptoe Hutchinson; children, Carlton Harper of Florida, Stephanie Patty (Alan) of Florida, Marc Hutchinson of Statesboro, Hal Hutchinson of Reidsville and Lisa Davis (Bruce) of Statesboro; grandchildren, Jessica Patty Ingelmo (Greg), Brandon Davis, Ashley Higgs (Matt), Dalana Hardin (Nick), Jacob Patty, Zach Hutchinson (Michelle), Travis Hutchinson (Joanna), Robbie Patty and Chelsey Nixon (Dan); 11 great-grandchildren, sister, Charlaine Clutter of Statesboro; sisters-in-law, Jackie Hutchinson of Brunswick and Yvonne Steptoe of Grovetown; brothers-in-law, Bobby Steptoe (Sheresa) of Statesboro and Billy Steptoe (Vivian) of Rincon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Hutchinson family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice and his loving caregivers, Sheila Hotchkiss and Lisa Carter.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Randy Waters officiating.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Hutchinson residence at 1102 Wigwam Court, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations: Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458; Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 11, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



