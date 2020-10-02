Obituary - Bruce Edward "Eddie" Sherrod

Bruce Edward "Eddie" Sherrod, age 74, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.Mr. Sherrod was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County, born March 9, 1946, to Winton and Janie Sherrod.Throughout his life, Eddie was not a man to sit idly by and let others do the work. He became a jack of all trades, working for TJ Morris, Bulloch Telephone Company and even driving a truck for Anderson Peanut Company. However, in his later life, Eddie enjoyed working with his son in their handyman service business, Sherrod Repair and Installation Service. When he was not working, he enjoyed viewing and taking pictures of God’s creations.Eddie was a long-time member of Old Fellowship Baptist Church, but more recently had been attending CrossRoads Community Church.Mr. Sherrod is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Brenda Sherrod; his parents, Winton and Janie Sherrod; two brothers, Bobby and Bennie Sherrod; and a sister, Nita Sherrod.Surviving Mr. Sherrod are his beloved sons, Kevin Sherrod (Lisa) and Jamie Sherrod (Jennifer); his four grandchildren, Jaidyn, Addison, Tucker and Will Sherrod; his brother, Franklin Sherrod of Brooklet; his sister, Linda Jane Deubner (Butch) of Albany, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.The graveside service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Old Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with visitation one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. The Rev. Carey Swanson, the Rev. Wayne Swanson and the Rev. Mike Willis will officiate.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, October 3, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



