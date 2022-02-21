Obituary - Brooks Buford Deal

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Brooks Buford Deal left this world to be with his Lord on February 16, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro after battling a lung condition. He was surrounded by his family.Born July 5, 1942, Buford was born and preceded in death by Brooks and Lena Deal in Statesboro, Georgia.After graduating from Marvin Pittman High, he graduated from Georgia Southern University and then the University of Georgia.He began his teaching career as a technical educator in printing and photography at Roosevelt High School in Atlanta. He was later employed by Gwinnett County Schools and retired as a technical educator at Maxwell High School of Technology in Lawrenceville, Ga.He operated Deal Printing for 18 years until retirement.He had a passion for teaching people his knowledge of printing. His love of print continued to his end, always feeling the quality of paper.In 2015, he returned to the farm where he grew up in the Clito Community.While residing in the Atlanta area, he was a member of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church. Once he returned to Statesboro, he became a member of Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church.Buford was an organized, detail-oriented man at every task he completed.He loved to share historical facts about any topic or place that was the subject of conversation. He loved to talk to anyone that would listen. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening, fixing items that needed repairing and riding his golf cart with his granddog, Roy, around the farm.Travel was also always in his plans. His last trip was a two week excursion to the West Coast to explore Washington, Oregon and California with Frances, Clark and Sally Wryce.He put much thought and documentation into his planning to make it the best, lasting memory for them.He was a kind, humble, patient man, striving to serve the Lord and provide for his family. He preferred to serve others before himself. He was the most selfless man and would always arrive at the perfect moment of need.He will be greatly missed by his family.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances Clark Deal; sons, Clark Deal and Durand Deal of Statesboro; daughter-in-law, Brooke Deal of Statesboro; and his granddaughters, Madeline Deal of Jacksonville and Sally Wryce Deal of Statesboro; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Aline and Davie Davis of Statesboro and Delta and Robert Newman of Statesboro; and several nieces and nephews.The graveside service and burial was held Monday at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder John Scott officiating.Pallbearers were Davie Davis, Mike Milton, Chris Deal, Danny Woodrum, James Deal and Dennie Mann.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, 210 Jonathan Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



