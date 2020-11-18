Obituary - Brian Ray Howell

Brian Ray Howell went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 17, 2020.Brian was born on November 26, 1971, in Ft. Dix, New Jersey. He grew up in Bulloch County, but spent most of his life in Excelsior, Ga.Brian graduated from Pinewood Christian Academy and attended Georgia Southern University. Because of his love for conserving the land and farming, he spent the last 25 years farming. He grew up with a passion for tobacco farming and for the last several years that has been his focus.Brian was selected as Ogeechee River Soil and Water Conservationist in 2010. He was elected and served on the flue-cured tobacco stabilization board from 2009-2015. He was also selected for membership of the Phil Morris Leadership Program at the North Carolina State University-Raleigh from 2002-2004.Brian had a love for his family and his neighbors in the community. If he ever saw a need, he was always ready to lend a helping hand.Brian was preceded in death by his father, Ray Howell; his grandparents, Charles Eugene and Kate Howell and Dolphus and Evelyn Deloach; and a brother, Hank Clay.He is survived by his wife, Shelly Howell; three daughters, Callie Swails and Maggie and Peyton Howell; two sons, Landen and Theron Howell; his parents, Sandra and Henry Clay; his sisters, Heidi Rachels (Charles) and Anna Belue; brothers, Jason Whitfield (Andrea) and Marty Clay (Anne); his mother-in-law, Linda Macon; a special uncle, Lamar DeLoach, who had an influence on Brian’s work ethic and farming knowledge; an aunt and uncle, Bobby and Jean Parker; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, which in his eyes were pretty special, too.Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Dutch Ford Farms.The funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Dutch Ford Farm, 1710 Defair Farm Loop, Metter, GA 30439 with Corbett DeLoach officiating. Interment will follow in Excelsior Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Al Jones, Neal Burnsed, Wade Hodges, Mike Jones, Jonathan Smith, Benji Rigdon, B.J. Grimes, Robert Royal and Malcolm Daniels.Honorary pallbearers will be Brian’s employees, tobacco growers, Special Farmers of Excelsior, and the Portal Hunting Club members.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 19, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



