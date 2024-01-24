Obituary - Brian John Bree

Brian John Bree passed into eternity on January 19, 2024, with his loving wife and beautiful daughters at his side.

He was born on July 17, 1950, in Oneonta, New York, to Kathleen and Ronald Bree. He leaves this life with beautiful memories of life well-lived. He remarked recently that he had a wonderful life.

Brian graduated high school and went on to receive a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy from Oswego State College of New York in 1973.

With a degree in hand, he set out for Monterey, California, in 1975 and opened a bookstore while waiting tables and working in a boatyard.

After several years of repairing boats, serving customers both in the restaurant setting and the book store, he decided it was time to pursue a career in the restaurant industry with Host International, a career that would span some 15 years.

Brian was very good at working with people and soon was transferred to Washington, D.C., to become a general manager at a Host location there. After making a name for himself in Washington, D.C., he was transferred to Savannah, Ga.

It was in the enchanting city of Savannah that he met his southern belle, Cynthia Bird. They were married and soon became the proud parents of their first beautiful daughter, Mckenzie Tara, and then a few years later came Alexa, equally as beautiful.

After moving up and down the eastern seaboard serving in many prestigious restaurants and conference centers, he decided to change course and became a recruiter with D. Richey Management.

He quickly determined he could do better alone and struck out on his own and was continuing to work until his passing.

He is predeceased by his mother, Kathleen Bree Pondofino; and his father, Ronald John Bree.

He is survived by the love of his life, Cynthia Bird Bree; his daughters, Mckenzie Bree (Aaron) Padgett of Glynn County, Ga.; and Alexa Bree (Daniel) Reilly of Canton, Ga.; his sweet grandsons, Jaxson and Ashton Reilly and Aidan Padgett; his sisters, Mona Bree Makofsky and Penelope Bree; and his adoring mother-in-law, Dianne Bird.

A visitation will be held at Deal Funeral Directors from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

A celebration of life will follow in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 25, 2024

