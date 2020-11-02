Obituary - Brenda Bowen Olliff

Brenda Bowen Olliff, 63, passed away peacefully while traveling on October 29, 2020.Brenda was born November 20, 1956, in Statesboro, Georgia, the daughter of Jack and Patsy Bowen.She graduated from David Emanuel Academy.Danny and Brenda began their inspiring love story early, marrying when she was just 16 years old, on September 1, 1973. They began their life together in Athens, where Danny was attending The University of Georgia. The two of them became truly inseparable. Their love for each other was the kind of love to which others have only aspired or dreamed. As it should be, separated only by death, they were married for 47 years.After graduation, they moved to Savannah, where Danny attended law school, and they began their family with the birth of their oldest daughter, Claudia Cecile.In 1980, they moved home to Metter and completed their family with four more daughters: Ramsee Lynne, Emily Joy, Danielle J. and Natalie Quinn.Brenda was a passionate woman with many talents. She dedicated her life to her family and friends. She had a gift for making everything around her beautiful and everyone around her feel like family. These gifts fueled her passion for interior design, hospitality and cooking for large gatherings.Brenda’s other passions were shopping and traveling. She and Danny explored the world together and were often accompanied by their children, grandchildren, extended family and friends or just really anyone who would go with them.Although Brenda’s primary occupation was being a mother and grandmother to her five children and 13 grandchildren, she was beyond talented in the business world. Over the years, as an entrepreneur, Brenda held interests in a few businesses for which she utilized her many talents, and her unmatched work ethic. Her latest endeavor as a business owner included a partnership with her deceased brother, Jay Bowen, and his wife, Vicki. Brenda was owner/operator of Jay’s BP for the past 20 years.Brenda taught others by example that family is everything. She will be remembered as the matriarch of her family, a gracious hostess whose door was always open and a loyal and loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother (aka Boo), sister, aunt and friend. Her compassion, kindness and patience were beyond measure. Brenda was quite literally, everything to everyone.She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Bowen; and brother, Jay Bowen.Surviving are her mother, Patsy Bowen; husband, Danny Cecil Olliff; sisters, Angela Hogue (Dennis), Patti Gosch (Kurt) and Vicki Bowen; daughters and sons-in-law, Claudia and Dusty Montford, Ramsee and Weston Fields, Emily and Jeff Register, Danielle Olliff (Weston Wilkes) and Natalie and Clint Turner; and 13 grandchildren, Danni, Cecilia and Dustan Montford; Ethan, Jack Evan, Mary Bess and Weslee Fields; Brantley, Ellis, Sumner and Jeffrey Register; Waylan and Ollie Turner.Visitation was held Sunday, November 1st, at Metter Primitive Baptist Church from 5 until 7 p.m.The funeral was held Monday, November 2, 2020, at Metter Primitive Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Elder Mike Newman officiating. Interment was in Lake Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice or Metter Primitive Baptist Church, 210 South Kennedy Street, Metter, Georgia 30439.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 3, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



