Obituary - Bonnie Jean Staley Georgiadis

STATESBORO, Ga./TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- Bonnie Jean Staley Georgiadis left this world after a long illness on July 19, 2022, at age 86.She was born to Crawford and Marion Staley on January 14, 1936, in Tarpon Springs, Fla., at the Villa Plumosa Hotel.Preceding her in death was her sister, Martha (Marti) Kardinal; and her grandson, Kevin Murray.Surviving is her sister, Margaret Alderman (Robert); and her daughter, Tasula Marie Lee (JC).Bonnie was married to John Georgiadis for 36 years. Carl Ludwig was her longtime companion for 30 years.In 1953, she became a Weeki Wachee mermaid for 15 years at Weeki Wachee Springs, Fla., then became a choreographer for seven years.She had many interests, including her love for canoeing, kayaking, nature and sailing.She was involved in the Coast Guard Reserves.She was a falconer, gardener and excellent cook.Her house was adorned with many books on American Indians, Florida birds and flora.Bonnie volunteered at the Train Depot (Historical Society of Tarpon Springs) and also belonged to Brooker Creek Nature Preserve book club of Tarpon Springs.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 26, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



