Obituary - Bonnie Doon "Brownie" Daughtry Jr.

Bonnie Doon "Brownie" Daughtry Jr., age 83, went to be with his Lord on May 2, 2021, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Mr. Daughtry was born in Bulloch County February 21, 1938, to Bonnie Doon Daughtry Sr. and Lillie Mae Hendrix Daughtry and remained in Bulloch County all his life.Brownie was employed at and retired from Planters EMC.He loved the outdoors, especially the land. Planting his garden each year so his family could enjoy the rewards of his labors was one of his greatest pleasures. He was a farmer for much of his life and like most people, raised on the land. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. And while some people consider harvesting pecans a chore, Brownie actually enjoyed picking up pecans. But what Brownie loved the most was Jesus, family, friends and his church, Oak Grove Baptist Church.Brownie is preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Nita, who passed away last year. Brownie and Nita are now "strolling over heaven together".He is survived by and will be deeply missed by a daughter, Zellie Roberts; and a son, Pat Johnson, both of Statesboro. He will also be forever in the hearts of his grandchildren, Kit Patrick (Olga), Mike Patrick (Abby) and Joseph Patrick; a special granddaughter, Flo Cruz; great-grandchildren, Taylor Patrick, Michael Patrick Jr., Mitchel Patrick, Kamila Restrepo and Alejandro Restrepo; his sisters-in-law, Betty Farrow of Statesboro, Reba Bennett of Millen and Annette Rogers of Wrightsville; a brother-in-law, Ronnie Farrow of Wrightsville; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors, Statesboro, GA, on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist in Portal, GA with the Rev. Thomas Hendrix and the Rev. Ray Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice at https://oahospice.org.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 4, 2021




