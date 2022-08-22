Obituary - Bonnie Alice Lowe Blythe

Bonnie Alice Lowe Blythe, 76 years old, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, under the care of Bethany Hospice.She worked at The Warehouse as an interior designer for 30 years and was very talented in many artistic areas.She enjoyed singing in the choir at her church, at weddings and other occasions and enjoyed spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren.Bonnie was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church.Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Bessie Lowe; her husband, Michael Blythe; and sisters, Bobbie Sue Lanier and Claudine Wilson.She is survived by her children, Robin Moye (George), Tony Smith (Patti), Jo Conner (John), Shane Smith (Joni), Kelly Pye (Tony) and Bobby Blythe (Brandy); her grandchildren, Devan Conner, Skye Conner, Hunter Smith, Micaela Bowen, Jeremy Moye, Kayce Moye, Kimberly Pye, Gavin Blythe and Kamryn Blythe; great-grandchildren, Luke Moye, Josh Moye and Grayson Pye.Visitation will be Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Ga.The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Emit Grove Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga., with burial at Emit Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.Pallbearers will be Devan Conner, Ryan French, Ronnie Williams, Hal Eubanks, John Beasley, Matthew Bowen and Ken Durden.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Support Group, c/o Helen Winstead, P.O. Box 1242, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro in is charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 23, 2022

