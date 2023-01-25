Obituary - Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt Sr.

Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt Sr., age 92, of Garfield, Ga., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.He was an Emmanuel County native, having resided in Brooklyn, N.Y., Mount Vernon, N.Y., Cleveland, Ohio, and Washington, D.C., for years at a time.He received his early education in Emanuel and Jenkins counties' school systems. He received his certificate in ministry at Tomlinson College in Cleveland, Tenn., and his doctor of divinity at Maryland Theological Seminary and College in Baltimore, Maryland.Bishop Newkirt served on the staff of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home as a chaplain. He served as the pastor of Church of God of Prophecy in Washington, D.C., for 11 years and pastor of Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Portal, Ga. for 23 years.He served faithfully for the Lord as a national evangelist.Bishop Newkirt was preceded in death by his son, Edwin C. Newkirt; son-in-law, Joe Rhodes; brother-in-law, Roosevelt Callaway; and sister-in-law, Luella Newkirt.He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ida Newkirt of Garfield, Ga.; children, John Cleveland (Darcella) Newkirt Jr. of Dacula, Ga.; and Joyce Rhodes of Garfield, Ga.; sisters, Bertha M. Callaway of Ellenwood, Ga.; Roberta Graham of Dayton, Ohio; Evelyn (David) Headings of Battle Creek, Mich.; and Marchia (Ras) Sartor of Litchfield Park, Ariz.; brothers, Willie Rodgers of Decatur, Ga.; and William Jackson (Ethel) Newkirt of Snellville, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The celebration of life service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Statesboro Mission Outreach Ministries, 20597 U.S. Highway 301 North, Statesboro, GA 30461 with Dr. Micheal Woods, eulogist; and Bishop Virgil Badie, pastor, officiating.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, January 25, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



