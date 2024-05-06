Obituary - Bill Eugene Patterson, Sr.

Bill Eugene Patterson, Sr., of Metter, and husband of his lifetime sweetheart Parke Miles Patterson, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2024, at his residence on his farm with family by his side.

Bill was the youngest of three sons born to Ethan Allen Patterson, Sr., and Myrtle Bowen Patterson. He lived all of his life in Metter and was a dedicated member of Metter Primitive Baptist Church, serving as a deacon and church clerk for many years.

He was a 1956 honor graduate of Metter High School and a 1960 graduate of the University of Georgia, where he earned his degree in Forestry. Bill was a proud member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and a big Georgia Bulldog fan.

After graduation, Bill was commissioned in the United States Army and later obtained the rank of First Lieutenant before his honorable discharge. Bill worked for several years with the Agricultural Stabilization and Conversation Service (ASCS) known today as the Farm Service Agency (FSA). A few years later he established Patterson Farms, which is still in operation today through the hard work of his family.

Bill was a charter member of the Candler County Young Farmers Association and a past recipient of the Conservationist of the Year award. Bill always enjoyed Sunday afternoons with his family and enjoyed attending events for his grandchildren. His favorite saying was “look up,” and he wrote that on all of the family members’ birthday cards. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ethan Allen Patterson, Jr., and Victor Thomas Patterson.

Surviving are his wife, Parke Miles Patterson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Billy Eugene Patterson, Jr., and his wife Sherri Franklin Patterson and Bowen Miles Patterson, Sr., and his wife, Dawn Gay Patterson; five grandchildren, Lauren Olivia Patterson-Siekirk (Nick), Bowen Miles Patterson, Jr. (Katie), Blake Lane Patterson (Olivia), Brent Eugene Patterson, and Carli Victoria Patterson; three great-grandchildren, Wen, Wilder, and Everett; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Metter Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mike Newman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:45 p.m. at the church on Wednesday.

Interment will be in the family cemetery located at the family farm on Cotton Road.

Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2024

