Obituary - Beverly Dawn Oglesby Sikes

Beverly Dawn Oglesby Sikes, age 58, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away at her home on January 15, 2026. She was born on November 26, 1968, the beloved daughter of Nancy Thomas and the late Jerry Oglesby.

Dawn was a 1985 graduate of Emmanuel County Institute and later completed her nursing degree from Darton College.

She was an amazing nurse who fiercely advocated for her patients and cared for them with compassion, strength and unwavering dedication. Dawn made sure her patients knew they were prayed for, as her faith in God was the guiding force throughout her life.

Known for her strong will and determination, Dawn was a head-strong and stubborn woman — always right — and always doing things her way or no way at all, right up to the end.

She loved fiercely and with her whole heart. Those she loved never doubted it.

Dawn found joy in baking and decorating cakes, fishing, gardening and most of all, spending time with her granddaughters, affectionately known as “Nanny’s Spicer Girls.” They were her greatest joy and she spoiled them endlessly.

She loved spending time with her beloved dogs, Ringo and Buddy.

She is survived by her loving husband, Van Sikes; her children, Tiffany (Aaron) Spicer of Twin City, Georgia; John Sikes of Valdosta and her cherished granddaughters; Kaitlyn, Alli, Harper and Hadley of Twin City, Georgia; and her mother, Nancy Thomas of Twin City; her siblings, Sherry (Allen) Braswell of Twin City, Jerry (Lisa) Oglesby of Metter, Terri Dailey of Metter and Robert (Tina) Oglesby of Midway; many beloved nieces and nephews and numerous friends she met and loved throughout her nursing career.

Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Oglesby; and her nephew, Robbie Oglesby II.

Dawn’s legacy is one of strength, faith, love and devotion to her family and those she cared for. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by all who knew her.





Statesboro Herald, January 16, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







