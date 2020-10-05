Obituary - Betty Sue Spivey

Betty Sue Spivey was born October 31, 1944. She departed this life on September 15, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.She was born in Georgia, but had resided in Dayton, Ohio, for over 40 years before moving to Texas and was retired from Delphi, formerly known as Inland, General Motors.Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Ocea and Eunice Smith; her daughter, Delrine Spivey; son, Derrick Spivey; grandson, Demetri Spivey; four sisters and one brother.Those left to honor her memory are her granddaughter, Demesha Spivey; two grandsons, De'Ondre Spivey and DeLonta Edwards; four great-grandkids, Destini, D'Miyah, De'Aysha and De'Shaun; sisters, Margaret Byrd of Columbus, Ohio; Dorothy Simmons and Patricia Hunter, both of Statesboro, Georgia; Mary Smith of Dayton, Ohio; a brother, Ocea Smith Jr. of Clarksville, Tennessee; and adopted sister, Pastor Bernadine W. Smith of Dayton, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends.The graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, in Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Avenue, in Dayton, Ohio.HHRoberts.com.Statesboro Herald, October 6, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



