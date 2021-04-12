Obituary - Betty Jean Hall

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Betty J. Hall passed away on April 9, 2021, after a long battle of prolonged illness at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga., at the age of 79.Betty was born in Screven County, Georgia, to Pete and Margaret Hendrix on April 25, 1941. She grew up in Statesboro, Ga., where she married the love of her life, Billy G. Hall Sr., on June 28, 1958. They were married 47 years until Billy’s passing in August of 2005.She was a mother of four children whom she loved dearly. She worked as a nursing aide at the former Bulloch Memorial Hospital for several years as well as an in home caregiver.Betty was a very strong-willed and selfless woman who put the needs of others above her own. And while she wouldn’t say that she did, her close loved ones would always know.Betty was a born-again Christian of the Baptist faith.She will be greatly missed and forever loved by all who knew her.May she rest peacefully in the arms of the Lord.Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Billy G. Hall Sr.; parents, Pete and Margaret Hendrix; brothers, Buck Hendrix and Herman Hendrix.Betty is survived by her four children, Glenda G. Blount, Billy G. Hall Jr., Debra J. Hall and retired Air Force veteran Richard D. Hall (wife, Monique V. Hall); a sister, Ann Reed of Statesboro; grandchildren, April Dean (husband, Jeffrey Dean), David Thigpen, Stacey L. Deal, Hannah M. Hay (husband, Richard Hay), Andrew W. Hall, Justin M. Hall, Taylor S. Hall, Justin A. Peltz and Jacob R. Peltz; also by her 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at Eastside Cemetery on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 11 a.m.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 13, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



