Obituary - Betty Gene Taylor Rice

JONESBORO, Ga. -- Betty Gene Taylor Rice transitioned from this world to our Father's heavenly home on December 2, 2023. She was born on September 18, 1954, to the late Walter and Alpharee Williams in Sylvania, Georgia. This was a moment that would mark the beginning of a life filled with love, compassion and purpose.

Betty graduated with honors from Screven County High School in 1972. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in information systems from Shorter College and a Master of Science in information technology from American Intercontinental University.

Throughout her life, Betty dedicated herself to raising her children, tending her amazing garden and being a trusted counselor to her siblings. She was a strong woman of faith and loved her family immensely. Her superpower was in the countless ways she positively touched the lives of all the people she encountered along her life's journey.

Professionally, Betty spent 29 years at The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta, Georgia, in various technology roles.

Upon retiring from The Coca-Cola Company, she started her journey with HSI Financial Services. Betty enjoyed over a decade growing professionally and she cherished the relationships with her team members.

She was also a dedicated and loving member of Voices of Faith South in Hampton, Georgia.

Her love knew no bounds, and her generosity was a gift to everyone fortunate enough to know her.

She was a nurturer and a pillar of strength whose unwavering love for God was a beacon for all of us.

She is survived by her loving children, Ethridge Taylor Jr. (LaWanda), Monica McCoy (Quan) and Christina Mitchell (Nate). She was a loving and dedicated grandmother to Savion, Andrew, Matthew, Morgan, Donovan, Major and Jackson. She leaves behind her life partner and best friend, Brodus Rice, with whom she shared a special love. To also cherish her memory are her siblings, Jacqueline Williams Gordon, Darlene Johnson (Raymond), LaGay Scott (Jerzell), Curtis Williams (Sylatha), Amos Williams (Vanessa), Marvin Williams (Georgia), Garett Williams, Craig Williams (Wanda), Raymond Williams (Florence).

She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Lee Williams Jr.

There are a host of family and friends, nieces and nephews, who were touched by her grace. This included two special aunts, Juanita and Virginia; and her best friend, Victoria Lester. Betty was also grateful for the father of her children, Ethridge Taylor Sr.

Betty's favorite quote is from the poem "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening," by Robert Frost "... The woods are lovely, dark and deep, But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep."

We are so grateful for all the miles she dedicated to her family, and now she has eternal life.

Betty will be deeply missed, her memory forever etched in the hearts of all privileged to have known her.

She leaves a legacy of love, faith, strength and kindness.

May she rest in peace, and may her spirit continue to inspire love and kindness in those touched by her presence.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 8th, from 5-7 p.m. at Gaines Funeral Home, 301 East Frontage Road, Sylvania, GA 30467.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ditch Pond Baptist Church, 4744 Halcyondale Road, Sylvania, GA 30467, with a burial to follow at Friendship Memorial Cemetery.

A repast will immediately follow the burial at the Cail Community Center, 304 Mims Road, Sylvania, GA 30467.





Statesboro Herald, December 7, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



