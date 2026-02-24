Obituary - Barbara Jean Hendrix Martin

Barbara Jean Hendrix Martin passed away peacefully on February 20, 2026, at Southern Manor in Statesboro. She was 96.

Born to John and Ethel Hendrix on June 2, 1929, she joined nine older brothers and sisters on the family farm in Clito. In the end, she was the second youngest and longest surviving of 11 siblings.

She enjoyed working, holding jobs throughout the years at the predecessor to First Bulloch Bank, Bulloch County Bank, Franklin’s Restaurant, Bulloch County Hospital and various doctors’ offices, including many years with Drs. Fred Laun and Gary Loveless and Drs. Jun Aseron and Robert Stambuk. She worked part-time into her 80s for “her” doctors at East Georgia Radiology, preferring to stay busy and social.

She was known to most as “Miss Barbara” or “Meema” (“Maw” to her great-grands) and was famous for her cooking and baking, even being featured in the local newspaper for her recipes. Many looked forward to her brownies or chocolate chip cookies making an appearance at an event or “just because.”

She was also known for her fashion sense, always fully dressed and accessorized for any occasion; and for her love and care for the animals in her life.

Everyone knew that her family was truly her pride and joy, and she was the most doting and devoted mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Most of all, she was known for her kind, encouraging and selfless spirit. She enjoyed life and kept a positive outlook always.

She was a dedicated and longtime member of First Baptist Church Statesboro and held fast to her faith throughout her life. She was a two-time breast cancer survivor and a recipient of the Deen Day Smith Lifetime Achievement Award.

She enjoyed her time with the local cancer survivors group.

“Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:30—31

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Washington and Mary Ethel Jeffers Hendrix; siblings, Arnold, George, Billie, John, Andrew, Hubert, Jewell, Hazel, Mary Hilda and Carol; husband, Eugene Zetterower “Bun” Martin; and son, Robert Eugene Martin.

She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Martin Turner (Barry) and Jan Martin of Statesboro; grandchildren, Whitney Turner Lavoie (Andrew) of Statesboro and Brooks Martin Turner (Taylor) of Berkeley, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Ansley and Collier Lavoie; and Renee Stafford and her children, Wendy and Chris, of the Atlanta area, whom she also loved as her own; as well as many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend its sincere thanks to her special neighbors, friends and caregivers for their love and attention during the last years of her life.

Memorial contributions to Relay for Life or Fixing the Boro would honor her legacy.

A funeral service for Barbara Hendrix Martin was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 23, 2026, at the First Baptist Church of Statesboro with Dr. Dave Parker officiating. A private burial was at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.

Pallbearers were family members and friends.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, Metter, GA is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 24, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







