Obituary - B. Allen Jenkins

SYLVANIA -- Bruce Allen Jenkins, age 52, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.He was born in Screven County to Linda Peavy Lee and the late Bruce Irvin Jenkins. He was a member of Union Baptist Church, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and was a truck driver for Dorsey Trailer Company.Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Clifford Lee; stepfather-in-law, Ned Tyree; maternal and paternal grandparents.Survivors: wife, Katina "Tina" Pearce Jenkins of Sylvania; mother, Linda Peavy Lee of Sylvania; "adopted" daughters, Jessica Byrd of Alabama and Ashley Rempe of Statesboro, Ga.; stepsister and brother-in-law, Denise and Wayne Stanley of Millen, Ga.; brothers and sister-in-law, Michael Jenkins of Dickson, Tenn.; and Craig and Wendy Jenkins of Lincolnton, Ga.; mother-in-law, Deloris T. Tyree of Sylvania; father-in-law and wife, Danny and Opie Pearce of Louisburg, N.C.; brothers-in-law, Jeremy Pearce and Jason (Amy) Pearce, all of Sylvania; stepbrothers-in-law, Kristopher Tyree of Toccoa, Ga.; and David (Julianne) Daniels of Virginia; stepsisters-in-law, Maegon Tyree and Briana Tyree, both of Toccoa, Ga.; several nieces and nephews, special friend, Adam Durham; pet dog, Tugger.Memorial service: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Screven County Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Mann officiating. Burial will follow.Social distancing guidelines will be followed and those attending may want to bring a lawn chair.Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 4, 2020




