Obituary - Anthony “Tony” Phillips

Anthony "Tony" Phillips of Register met his heavenly father after a long illness on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Tony was born in Augusta on July 22, 1977, lived all of his life in Bulloch County and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1995.Tony was a member of Grace Community Church and was the warehouse manager for the John Deere place in Statesboro for many years.He loved his daughter, Lexi, dearly and was a devoted father, son and brother.Tony enjoyed riding his golf cart around the Register community and had a massive collection of baseball, NASCAR and football cards that numbered in the thousands.He was an avid drummer and over the years, played with the Out Rider's Band and in later years was a drummer in the church band at Grace Community Church.Tony was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Talmadge "Gene" Phillips; and his daughter, Lexi Phillips.Surviving are his mother, Georgia Anne Herndon Phillips of Register; a sister, Tonya Phillips; and two brothers, Tad Phillips (Tammy) and Travis Phillips (Jackie), all of Statesboro; his nieces, Shelby, Allison and Wynne; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.The Visitation will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, from 1 until 2:45 p.m. at the Brooklet United Methodist Church.The funeral service will be held at 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Brooklet United Methodist. Interment will be in Brooklet City Cemetery.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 23, 2022




