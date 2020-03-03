Obituary - Andrew West

Andrew West, better known as “Andy”, was born on May 14, 1938, in Chatham County, Ga., to Mrs. Sarah Archer and Mr. Eugene Johnson, who both preceded him in death.Andrew had six sisters, Glennis Moss, Shirley Bennett, Ernestine Pinkney, Mary Lou Dawkins, Maggie Kirkland and Fannie M. Hicks; six brothers, Marvin, Nathaniel, Edward Johnson and Eugene Johnson (deceased) and Robert Hamilton Jr. (deceased).Andrew was called home to the Lord on February 25th at Dawn Greene Hospice in New York City.Andrew is survived by his wife, Gracie, who resides in Brooklyn, N.Y.; his four children: daughter, Andrea, and son-in-law, James Kennedy, in Smyrna, Del.; son, Anthony West, and daughter-in-law, Samaria, in Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Donna West, in Snellville, Ga.; son, Connell Frink in Statesboro, Ga.; and stepson, Lester Harewood in Las Vegas, Nev.; cousins, James and Rita West of Queens, New York; Lawrence West of Atlanta Ga.; one aunt, Ms. Vella West of Portsmouth, Va.; 14 grandchildren and a host of great-grands, nieces and nephews.The homegoing service will be on Friday, March 6, at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble as eulogist.Viewing will be from noon until 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Statesboro Herald, March 4, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



