Obituary - Andrew Melvin

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- Andrew Melvin, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Emory St. Joseph Hospital, Atlanta, Ga., after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County, but lived many years in Atlanta.He joined the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Stilson, Ga., and was an attendee of New Birth Baptist Church in Atlanta. He was a truck driver employed by Scott Majestic, Rome, Ga.He is survived by his wife, Juanita Field Melvin, Stone Mountain, Ga.; a daughter, Angela Moore, Fayetville, N.C.; two sons, Andrew Melvin and James Melvin, both of Atlanta; two sisters, Esther Melvin, San Antonio, Texas; and Mary Melvin, Hempstead, N.Y.; four brothers, Ronnie Melvin, Augusta, Ga.; Sherman Melvin Jr. and Frankie Melvin, both of Statesboro; and Tommy Melvin (Faye), Claxton, Ga.; nine grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.The funeral service for Mr. Melvin will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronnie Melvin, eulogist, and Pastor Tommy Melvin, presiding. The Rev. John T. McPhatter is the pastor. Burial will be in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.Mr. Melvin will lie in repose at the funeral home from noon until 7 p.m. on Friday.Professional arrangements have been entrusted to James R. Barnes Mortuary.Statesboro Herald, January 23, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



