Obituary - Amorita M. “Smiley” Rivera

GUYTON, Ga. -- Amorita M. "Smiley" Rivera, age 28, passed into rest Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Candler Hospital, Savannah, Georgia.She was educated in the public school system of Chatham County and attended Windsor Forest High School and Tompkins High School. She also attended Saint Leo College, where she majored in culinary arts.She is preceded in death by her son, Jeremiah Makel Rivera; her grandparents, Kelley Spencer and Marion and Paul Rivera-Carmona.Amorita Rivera leaves her memories to be cherished by: her mother, Gloria Rivera; her father, Rafael Rivera; stepfather, James Simmons; maternal grandmother, Annie Spencer; paternal grandparents, Leroy and Munerva Simpson; sisters, Tamekiauma Spencer, Chinyere Williams, Cherina Rivera, Ma'Keela Capers, Ma'Kyla Capers, Solona Rivera, Amourish Williams and Ahmishkah Rivera; a brother, Rafael Rivera Jr.A family visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 760 Magnolia Church Road, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Francys Johnson, pastor, and the Rev. Joseph Williams, eulogist.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 11, 2020




