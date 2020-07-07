Obituary - Allene Sweat Williams

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Allene Sweat Williams, age 92, passed away peacefully July 7, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. She was born April 11, 1928, in Treutlen County (Soperton, Ga.) to the late Minnie Lee and Johnnie Washington Sweat.She and L.M. (Lawrence) Williams Jr. moved to Statesboro, Ga., making it their home together for more than 65 years. She remained at their home until last year when she became a resident of Southern Manor Retirement Inn. She enjoyed her new home with all the wonderful people that work and live there.The family is extremely grateful for those at Southern Manor for the love and care that was given to her through these difficult COVID-19 times.Allene is preceded in death by her husband, L.M. Williams Jr.; her parents, her sister and six brothers.Allene retired from the Bulloch County Board of Education, where she served as lunchroom manager for Mattie Lively Elementary School for 20 years.She was a faithful Christian and member of First Baptist Church for 68 years and a member of Fidelis Sunday School Class for many years.She was a loyal fan of the Atlanta Braves. Also, she and Lawrence enjoyed fishing every chance they could get.Allene is survived by daughters, Karen (John D) Morris, Deborah Deal (Randy Warren), Beth Tarpley, all of Statesboro; son, Larry (Linda) Williams of Chattanooga, Tenn.; a brother, Mike (Kathy) Sweat of Dublin, Ga. Affectionately known to her grand and great-grandchildren as GranGran, she is survived by DeeDee (Brian) Bennett, Brandi (Shawn) Bittner, Blake (Ashley) Deal of Statesboro, Meribeth Fields of Easley, S.C.; Larry Williams, Lance Williams and Linka Pace, John (Sandy) Morris, Clay Morris; great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Brooke Bennett, Madison Deal, Ava and Iyla Fields, Isaac, Ryleigh and Noah Bittner and a great-great grandson Brett Davis.Special thank you to her niece, Susan Tillman, who has been so faithful to her Aunt Allene.The family would like to express their gratitude for all the loving and supportive friends and family that have traveled with her and her family as life’s journey took her to heaven. A special thank you to Southern Manor Retirement Inn and Ogeechee Area Hospice.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. All social distancing guidelines will be in place.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Dave Parker officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be John Morris, Mitchell Edge, Keith Fields, Isaac Bittner, Noah Bittner, Brian Bennett, Shawn Bittner and Matt Daughtry.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Statesboro First Baptist Church Nursing Ministry, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



