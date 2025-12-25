Obituary - David Stewart

David Stewart, age 76 of Statesboro, died peacefully at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025.

David grew up on his family’s farm in Lyons, Georgia, where he spent his childhood making lifelong memories with his sister and two brothers. Growing up on the farm taught him the value of hard work and the importance of family. His upbringing in Lyons also shaped his strong belief in community and caring for neighbors, values he carried throughout his life.

He attended Middle Georgia College and Georgia Southern University, earning his bachelor’s and specialist degrees. David began his career in education as an industrial arts teacher, working at Marvin Pittman School, Worth County High School, and Lyons Junior High School, and Lyons Senior High School. David cared deeply about his students, kept in touch with many of them over the years, and took great pride in their accomplishments.

David later moved into school administration, serving as assistant principal of Lyons Senior High School and principal of Lyons Elementary School before becoming assistant superintendent of Toombs County Schools. He remained in that role until his retirement. He was known as a steady, thoughtful leader who was committed to students, teachers, and the community.

David married Julie in 1979, and together they raised Amanda and Ric. He was a patient, kind, and understanding father who always made time for his children and made sure they knew they were loved.

David was a longtime member of Ephesus Old Line Primitive Baptist Church. He was baptized alongside his daughter Amanda on Dec. 17, 1994. He was ordained as a deacon in 1999 and served his church faithfully until his death.

One of the greatest joys of David’s life was being “Pops” to his five grandchildren, whom he adored as much as they adored him. He will be remembered for his kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity.

David was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eudelle Stewart, and his brothers, Lloyd Stewart and Roy Stewart.

David is survived by his wife of 46 years, Julie Stewart; his children, Amanda White (Edwin) and Ric Stewart (Grace); his grandchildren, Aubree, Austin, and Georgia White and Reed and Naomi Stewart, all of Statesboro. He is also survived by his sister, Nell Darden, of Searcy, AR, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. at Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Will Martin officiating.

Pallbearers will be John Stewart, Silas Dudley, Ethan Baldwin, Brian Osborne, Brad Pepin, and John-Nathan Martin.

In lieu of flowers, please honor David’s memory by doing a kind deed for a friend or a stranger. Memorial contributions may also be made to Ephesus Old Line Primitive Baptist Church, c/o 4009 Denton Loop Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro are in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 24, 2025

