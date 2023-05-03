Obituary - Mrs. Nickie D. Anderson

REGISTER, Ga. -- Mrs. Nickie D. Anderson, age 78, passed away April 6th, 2023, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah following a brief illness.

She was born to the late Nick and Frances Walker of Washington, Georgia, in 1944.

Her family moved from Washington to Pulaski at an early age.

She then married John Iverson “Ibo” Anderson and the couple moved to Register to his family farm.

Nickie was a homemaker and worked for Charlotte’s Day Care before retiring as a nanny.

NeNe, as she was affectionately called, loved her shop cats.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Nickie was a member of Register Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Luckey Walker.

Nickie is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Iverson “Ibo” Anderson of Register; one daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Jay Sanders of Brunswick; two grandsons, Grady and Anderson Sanders; as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and cousins. She is also survived by a special young lady, Sarah Dasher Livingston, whom she cared for many years. Sarah coined the term “NeNe” and the name stuck for the rest of her family.

There will be a memorial service on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Register Baptist Church with the Rev. Donnie Roberts and the Rev. Carl Ledbetter officiating.

The family will receive visitors following the service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Register Baptist Church, 8 Church Street, Register, GA 30452.

Statesboro Herald, May 3, 2023

