Mr. Jimmy Littleton

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Jimmy "Lil Jimmy" Littleton, age 36, died on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Savannah native lived for most of his life in Bulloch County. He was a 2002 graduate of Statesboro High School. He worked as a heating and air conditioning technician with Ronnie Cribbs Heating and Air.His favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing and golfing.He was preceded in death by his uncle, Jimmy Littleton; his aunt, Marie Thigpen; his uncle, Willie Gene Bowen; cousin and best friend, Jerry Dean Littleton; and his grandparents.Surviving are his mother and father, Lola Irby Littleton and Randy Littleton of Brooklet; a brother, Randy David Littleton of Brooklet; a sister, Charlene (Kenneth) Shaw III of Statesboro; his nieces and nephews, Breanna Shaw, Lola Shaw, Kenneth Shaw, Sandra Lynn Littleton and Corbett Littleton; his dog, Gauge. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive as well as a special cousin, Kristy M. Taylor.A visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.A graveside service and burial will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. in Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Clint Jones officiating.




